Nurse pleads guilty to diverting narcotics from dying veterans at VA in West Haven

A nurse who was accused of diverting narcotics from dying veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VA) in West Haven pled guilty in a federal court in Hartford on Tuesday.

Officials said 58-year-old Tara Severino, of West Haven, pled guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud or subterfuge.

Court documents said Severino was employed as a registered nurse with the VA in West Haven from January to July of 2023. During that time, she was reportedly assigned to the VA's Intensive Care Unit for sick or dying patients.

Investigators said while employed at the VA ICU, Severino ingested fentanyl, hydromorphone and oxycodone that was intended for patients in her care.

According to court documents, in some instances, Severino administered part of the substance to a patient and ingested the remaining portion not used by the patient.

"In one instance, Severino repeatedly introduced fentanyl into the system of a braindead patient after claiming she observed him in pain and having a seizure. She introduced fentanyl to this patient approximately 19 times over a nine-day period so she could divert some for herself," investigators said.

Authorities said at one point, Severino volunteered to care for a patient that was not formally assigned to her and diverted pain medication from him before he died.

In order to cover up her crimes, investigators said she misrepresented in the VA medical records and tracking systems that the narcotics had been properly disposed of.

Severino pled guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud or subterfuge. It carries a maximum term of imprisonment of four years.

She was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 12.

Investigators said if you or anyone you know may have been victimized by Severino while she was employed at the VA, you should contact Special Agent Abraham Raymond at (202) 262-2337 or by email at abraham.raymond@va.gov.