Nurses Celebrated at Hartford Hospital for Nurse's Week

Dozens of nurses gathered outside Hartford Hospital on Monday morning for a special ceremony and LifeStar flyover honoring them. This year’s Nurse’s Week was especially meaningful after they went through a few very difficult years at the height of the COVID pandemic.

“COVID was one of the worst times I think, in the history of nursing. I mean, I lived through the AIDS crisis, and smallpox and possibly Ebola,” said Director of Nursing Medical Services at Hartford Hospital Susanne Yeakel. “We lost four patients in one day and the halls were quiet because nobody was walking. We cheered and lined up when the patients left, but very few of them left. And so, you know, we're in the business of saving lives and we were just victims of a pandemic that just overtook us. So to be able to live through that and make it I think it's amazing for all of us.”

Susanne Yeakel has been a nurse for 45 years with 42 of them at Hartford Hospital.

“To celebrate nurses this week, is they're just amazing people. They're more than heroes. They're dedicated to the profession of saving lives,” said Yeakel.

Over the last few weeks, nurses at Hartford Hospital were able to remove their masks. It was a big change for them after wearing them for more than three years.

“One of the nurses said, when I asked her, ‘How does it feel to be able to take the masks off?’, and she says, ‘It's like meeting friends all over again,” said Vice President of Patient Care Services at Hartford Hospital Laura Bailey. “There's so much that comes out of your smile, you know, so much that we can communicate that's compassion, empathy. It says a lot. So now that we're able to see the smiles again, that's great.”

There will be fun events and professional development sessions planned all week for the nurses at the hospital, according to Bailey.

Alex Yeakel, Susanne’s son who followed his mom into the nursing career, spoke to the crowd as well.

“We just want to be inspired again and nurses can inspire nurses. So, you know, this week we're just inspiring each other,” said Alex Yeakel, a nurse educator at Hartford Hospital.