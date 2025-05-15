Nurses picket at Backus Hospital in Norwich

Nurses at Backus Hospital in Norwich said they were sounding a "code red." They claim patient care is deteriorating. On Thursday, they called attention to it through an informational picket outside the hospital.

The hospital currently has 100 open nursing positions and a 70% turnover rate over the last five years, according to Heather Brauth, a nurse at Backus.

“We're down 25% of our staff, which is not safe for the patients and it's not safe for the nurses going in every day trying to provide care to their patients,” said Brauth.

Backus Hospital, owned by Hartford Healthcare, has made attempts to hire more nurses, according to Brauth, but leave soon after.

“They are burned out, they feel stressed, they feel pressured,” said Brauth.

Nurses said they want to see retention made a priority through higher pay and better working conditions.

“I would like to see Backus as a hospital being a place that people want to work for their entire career. I want to see the safe staffing legislation being followed by the hospital instead of purposefully violated,” said Danielle Berriault, a nurse.

Nurses said all of these issues have led to deteriorating patient care.

“Patients will tell us that they can tell that their nurse seems rushed or tired or overworked,” said Brauth.

“We're doing our best with what we've got to provide the care that our patients deserve and need and require. We get burnt out and it's just a vicious cycle,” said Berriault.

Donna Handley, the hospital president, wrote in a statement, “Although we are disappointed, we are eager to continue negotiations as previously scheduled for May 15th and work towards reaching a fair agreement for all parties involved.”

Another negotiation is planned for Thursday evening with the union and hospital.