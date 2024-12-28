Bristol

Nursing home closures in Bristol could result in over 400 layoffs

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

As Athena Health Care Systems looks to close two nursing homes in Bristol, over 400 employees could be subject to layoffs.

WARN notices were filed with the Connecticut Department of Labor on Monday, indicating 253 Sheriden Woods employees and 178 Countryside Manor workers were notified they were being laid off.

Athena filed letters of intent to close Sheriden Woods and Countryside Manor last month.

In the letter, Athena said Sheriden Woods is a 146-bed facility, which is located at 325 Stonecrest Dr. There are currently 136 residents staying there.

Countryside Manor is described as a 90-bed facility located at 1660 Stafford Ave. There are currently 84 residents staying there.

Athena said both nursing homes have been operating with losses for many years. The healthcare system said a high Medicaid population and a significant increase in the Medicaid rate also contributes to the need to close the facilities.

The healthcare agency said both nursing homes will close once all patients have been transferred to other facilities, which will happen on, or no later than March 22, 2025.

WARN notices must be issued to employees at least 60 days before mass layoffs. They're required when more than 100 employees will be laid off.

In the WARN notice, Athena said they are still waiting to obtain written approval from the state Department of Social Services.

Athena said the layoffs are expected to be permanent, but employees will be given priority consideration for positions within the Athena healthcare system.

"This decision was not made easily and was regrettably reached only after considering every possible option," the WARN notice reads.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
