Nursing home evacuated due to water issue in Trumbull

By Angela Fortuna

A wheelchair in a nursing home.
A nursing home in Trumbull has been evacuated because of a water issue Wednesday night.

Town officials and the state Department of Public Health are investigating a water issue at the Genesis St. Joseph's Center facility on Main Street.

Officials said they made the decision to evacuate to protect the health and well-being of all residents.

The facility's Teresian Towers and Carmel Ridge are not impacted.

Local and state officials are on scene assisting with the evacuation.

The facility said they are unsure where the residents will be placed at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

