Nursing mother pup reunited with some of her babies in Wolcott

By Angela Fortuna

Wolcott Dog Pound

A day after a nursing mother pup was found abandoned in Wolcott, she has been reunited with some of her babies.

Wolcott Animal Control appealed to the public for help locating the lost puppies and on Friday, they said three of seven puppies were recovered.

A passerby found the young mother dog running up Spindle Hill by the intersection of Mad River Road, Wolcott Dog Pound said on Facebook.

The animal shelter said she is clearly still nursing and is producing milk. On Friday, the dog pound said the mother, Mya, had just given birth about a week ago.

Wolcott Dog Pound thanked Desmond's Army and others for offering a reward for information. They say lots of tips have come in.

Mya's four other puppies are still missing, though. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact animal control or Wolcott police.

