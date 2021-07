Veterans Stadium in New Britain was left flooded after Tropical Storm Elsa passed near Connecticut Friday, forcing organizers to postpone the Nutmeg State Games Track & Field meet that was scheduled for the weekend.

Executive director Patrick Fisher snapped photos of the waterlogged Willowbrook Park and Veterans Stadium.

Patrick Fisher

The meet is now set for Sunday, July 11.

The Nutmeg State Games are an amateur Olympic-style sports festival. For more information on their events, click here.