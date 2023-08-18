NWS surveys storm damage caused by possible tornado in Scotland

The National Weather Service is investigating if morning damage in Scotland was the result of a tornado.

Crews are assessing storm damage in the area, which they say includes well over 100 downed trees.

@ryanhanrahan @bobmaxon @NWSBoston @WX1BOX @WeatherJosh lots of reports of roaring winds and lots of damage in Scotland CT numerous roads closed and trees down. Damage to lines going to houses Rt-14 closed , pinch st brook rd stuff getting cleaned up but lots of outages also pic.twitter.com/tfVrjI3mAp — Scott (@Sandpuppy02) August 18, 2023

The National Weather Service will receive photos, drone footage and radar data to make a determination, which is expected to come Monday. The Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is assisting.

DEMHS is working with @NWSBoston to determine if a tornado touched down in the Town of Scotland this morning. Crews from DEMHS worked with local emergency management officials today to gather storm damage data. Well over 100 trees were taken down. pic.twitter.com/j4NJBIt0Lc — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) August 19, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area while storms moved through Friday morning. A tornado warning was not issued.

Tornadoes touched down in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island this morning.

