NWS surveys storm damage caused by possible tornado in Scotland

The National Weather Service is investigating if morning damage in Scotland was the result of a tornado.
Crews are assessing storm damage in the area, which they say includes well over 100 downed trees.
The National Weather Service will receive photos, drone footage and radar data to make a determination, which is expected to come Monday. The Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is assisting.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area while storms moved through Friday morning. A tornado warning was not issued.
Tornadoes touched down in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island this morning.
