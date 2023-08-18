Scotland

NWS surveys storm damage caused by possible tornado in Scotland

By Angela Fortuna

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Weather Service is investigating if morning damage in Scotland was the result of a tornado.

Crews are assessing storm damage in the area, which they say includes well over 100 downed trees.

The National Weather Service will receive photos, drone footage and radar data to make a determination, which is expected to come Monday. The Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is assisting.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area while storms moved through Friday morning. A tornado warning was not issued.

Tornadoes touched down in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island this morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Milford 2 hours ago

Travel + Leisure says this CT park is among the best in the country

new haven 2 hours ago

Man dies after apparent assault in New Haven apartment

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Scotlandtornado
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us