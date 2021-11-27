NY Man Ran Onto Merritt Parkway, Fought With Troopers in Norwalk: CSP

A New York City man is facing criminal charges after scuffling with Connecticut state troopers who tried to corral him on a highway, the state police said.

Troopers said they found the 27-year-old from Brooklyn crouching by a concrete barrier on a shoulder of the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk on Thursday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As the troopers approached, the man leaped over the barrier and ran into traffic, police said. They said the troopers caught up and struggled with him in the left northbound lane, using a stun gun as they tried to subdue him.

All three suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The man was ultimately arrested on charges including assaulting a police officer.

Court records and attorney information were not immediately available Saturday.