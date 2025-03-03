NYC reports two confirmed cases of measles

The New York City Health Department has confirmed two cases of measles in the city so far this year.

The cases are unrelated, according to health officials.

"For each case, our agency conducts routine case and contact investigation and we ensure proper follow ups for exposed persons," the department said.

The health department is advising anyone who has not been vaccinated to get a vaccine and to make sure children have receives the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines.

No further information was available about the patients or where they were located.

In 2024, New York City had 14 confirmed cases with one case in 2023.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles are highly contagious and cause a fever and rash.

"It is highly contagious and anyone who is not vaccinated against the virus can get it at any age," the health department said.

If someone has measles, 90% of the people around them will get the disease if they are not vaccinated or otherwise immune, health officials said.

The confirmation in New York City comes as measles are in the news following an outbreak in Texas that sickened at least 146 people.