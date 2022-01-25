Oakdale Wish Kid Waiting for Disney Trip

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are again partnering with Make-A-Wish Connecticut for the annual Miles for Smiles airline miles donation drive.

While Make-A-Wish Connecticut has begun to safely grant domestic travel wishes, 100 Connecticut wish kids with critical illnesses are still waiting for their travel wishes to come true this year.

Ziva, an 8-year-old from Oakdale, is one of the wish kids waiting for her wish to come true. In March of 2020, Ziva was surprised at her birthday party with a parade. First responders and Make-A-Wish wish granters came out to let her know that her entire family would be going to Walt Disney World in Florida.

"We were just over the moon about it," said Kathy So, Ziva's mom.

Ziva was born with a rare metabolic disorder. When she learned she could make a wish, she knew she wanted to go to Disney. She loves to dress up like princesses and wants to meet Cinderella and Elsa.

Her family has not been able to go on their trip yet because of the pandemic. While it had to be postponed, Ziva's mom said the trip is giving her family a lot to look forward to.

"No matter how tough it is or the times that she is sick and she might be in the hospital or anything like that, it's guess what- we are going to be going soon!" said So.

A granted wish can have a lifelong impact on a wish kid, positively impacting their health and emotional well-being. Wishes can also give the child's family support and hope when dealing with a severe illness.

Do you have airline miles that you haven’t been able to use during the pandemic that are about to expire? From Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28, 2022, you can donate unused airline miles or make monetary donations online to help Make-A-Wish Connecticut grant local wishes. For airline miles donations, visit milesforsmiles.wish.org; for monetary donations, please visit ct.wish.org/donate. Or, viewers can call (855) 622-2830 to make all donations by phone.