Oakville Man Accused of Hitting Girl With Belt

An Oakville man faces several charges after being accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with a belt several times.

Police have charged 39-year-old Jose Morales with negligent cruelty to a person, risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault and additional charges.

Police were called on March 4 to investigate a possible case of child abuse that the state Department of Children and Families was looking into and the DCF worker told police that the girl had several bruises all over her body.

The victim told police that she was asleep when Morales went into the room she was sleeping in, asked her about a photo on her phone and got upset when she said it was her boyfriend.

Then Morales hit her 50 to 60 times with a belt, according to the arrest warrant.

Bond for Morales was set at $150,000.