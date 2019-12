The post office in Oakville was robbed at gunpoint Thursday, according to USPS officials.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the Oakville Post Office at 322 Main St. was robbed around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was described as male, was wearing a blue mask and gloves and armed with a black handgun.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Tips will remain confidential.