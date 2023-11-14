Occupants injured after fire at multi-family home in Bridgeport

An investigation is underway after a fire at a multi-family home in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning and occupants of the home are injured.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a fire around Lafayette Street and Atlantic Street around 10:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the area, they said they found visible fire at a multi-family home in the 200 block of Lafayette Street.

According to city officials, preliminary reports indicate possible injuries to occupants. No other details about the injuries were given.

The incident is active at this time.