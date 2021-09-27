Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Death For Fallen Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for a New Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty in May.

The OCME said Ricardo Torres Jr., a 30-year-old father, died of asphyxia due to lack of breathing gas. Officials went on to say that Torres' death was an accident.

Ricardo Torres Jr., a 30-year-old father of one son with another due this summer, died last Wednesday in the line of duty when he went into a burning home on Valley Street in New Haven, to rescue people and fight the fire.

Torres, who grew up in West Haven, had dreamed of being a firefighter from the age of 2. He joined the New Haven Fire Department in July 2019 and was assigned to Engine 6, Fourth Division.