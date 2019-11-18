Off-Duty Danbury Firefighter Carries Crash Victim to Safety

An off-duty Danbury firefighter moved fast when he came across a car crash on his way to work Sunday night.

Danbury fire officials said Firefighter Jeff Nolet was on his way to work when he saw a group of people and cars gathered on the shoulder of the Saw Mill Parkway and stopped to help.

When Nolet realized a car had crashed down an embankment, he asked others to call 911 while he climbed down to help the driver who was still inside.

Nolet trudged through muddy water to get to the man, who was the only person in the car. He was able to help the man get out and carry him away from the vehicle. A bystander helped carry the confused driver up the embankment to a safe spot on the side of the road, where first responders arrived to treat him. The driver, who was conscious and alert, complained of shoulder pain.

Once sure his patient was in good hands, Nolet continued on his way to start his shift.