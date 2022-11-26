Off-Duty Firefighter Credited With Saving Injured Woman From Burning Car After Crash

An off-duty firefighter is being credited with saving an injured woman from a burning car after a crash in Brookfield.

Emergency crews were called to Route 7 north near Junction Road around 3:13 a.m. after getting a report of a single vehicle crash with fire and entrapment.

An ambulance was returning from Danbury Hospital from a medical call and arrived on scene within one minute.

When paramedics arrived, they said they found a vehicle heavily on fire with a bystander removing the injured driver.

According to fire officials, off-duty White Plains, New York, firefighter and Brookfield resident Nicholas Perri Jr. came upon the accident while heading home.

Without gear or a hose line, he gained access to the vehicle and removed the badly injured female driver as flames were entering the passenger compartment, investigators said.

Perri carried the woman to EMS where she was treated and transported to Danbury Hospital. He was treated on scene for minor injuries and refused to be transported.

The roadway was closed during the incident, but has since reopened.