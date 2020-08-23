Off-Duty Firefighter Shot in New Haven

An off-duty firefighter was shot while walking near his house in New Haven, according to police.

The incident happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. outside a residence on Shelton Avenue between Read Street and the Hamden town line near Goodrich Street, police said.

Police said the 28-year-old was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews said they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and on the sidewalk.

"The members of Engine 8 were placed off-duty after this ordeal, to assist them with processing the stress and trauma of responding to a critical emergency involving one of our own. This highlights our concerns and frustrations with gun violence in our city," New Haven Fire Chief John Aston said in a statement.

"We are grateful our member is stable. We are here to support him and his family during this trying time of trauma and healing. Our prayers are for a speedy recovery," Aston continued.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood Saturday night and Sunday morning and the streets have since been reopened, according to police.

New Haven and Hamden crews responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.