Off-Duty Officer Rescues Man on Gold Star Bridge Amid Fiery Crash

An off-duty police officer jumped into action to help save a life on the Gold Star Bridge Friday.

The New London police lieutenant was driving home from the gym. When approaching the gym, he saw a big plume a smoke ahead.

Lt. Cornelius Rodgers saw a vehicle on fire and a car on the side of the road.

The video shows several people running in to help - and the lieutenant was one of them.

"I want to thank God for putting me in the position to be there at that time, to actually save someone's life. But I think anyone would have done the same thing I would have. The only difference is I wear a badge and an uniform," Rodgers said.

He helped drag the person away from the car as fuel started to ignite and move in toward the car. Rodgers said his training and experience kicked in, and he was able to save the driver.

"Honestly, I sat there for a while after the gentleman was transported to the hospital just to kind of like take it all in. My shoes were burned from the fuel. Just seeing all of this happening, it was kind of surreal," Rodgers said.