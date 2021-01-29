new haven

Off-Duty Police Officer Shot at in New Haven: Officials

An off-duty Meriden police officer was shot at in New Haven and now police are investigating if she was targeted because of her job, police said.

The shooting happened at the Essex Townhouses on Quinnipiac Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, which they say was a Meriden police officer. She was not injured, but her police car had numerous bullet holes at the back of the vehicle, according to officials.

The female officer told officials that as she left the townhouse complex, she heard gunshots and saw a man on the sidewalk shooting toward her car.

New Haven detectives and Meriden police are working together to see if the incident is related to the officer's work as a police officer, officials said.

Detectives processed the scene and recovered several shell casings and other evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

