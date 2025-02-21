Police investigating after ‘offensive' graffiti is found in Norwich

Norwich police said they are investigating after offensive graffiti was found in locations on the city's westside on Friday.

Police said they found antisemitic symbols in four locations and some graffiti said "Trump."

Officers are working to gather evidence, identify whoever is responsible and take all necessary legal action to prosecute the individuals involved.

“This type of vandalism is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community,” Norwich police said in a statement. “We want to assure the public that the Norwich Police Department is diligently investigating this matter.”

Anyone who has information is urged to come forward and call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.