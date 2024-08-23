More information released on investigation into standoff and SWAT response in North Haven

An investigation is underway after a man fired shots at SWAT officers in North Haven earlier this week, according to police, and the Office of Inspector General has released more information on the investigation.

Officers responded to a home on Cloudland Road in North Haven just after 8 p.m. on Monday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots,

When law enforcement arrived they saw a man walking out of his house who gestured to the officers to leave, the report says.

When officers knocked on the door of the garage, the man shouted: “Get a warrant,” “Get off my property,” “I’ll blow your (expletive) heads off, get off my property,” according to the Office of the Inspector General report.

Police said there was a shotgun shell outside the garage and they called in the South Central Regional SWAT team, which arrived around 10 p.m. along with a crisis negotiator.

Officials said negotiations lasted through the night and the man threatened to kill law enforcement with firearms and explosive devices, including grenades.

Around 5:30 a.m., the SWAT team deployed a chemical agent into the house and the man fired four rounds, then several more over the next three hours, according to the Office of the Chief Inspector.

They said he fired shotgun rounds at five SWAT operators and their Bearcat vehicle and three SWAT operators returned fire.

The man surrendered around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man was charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree and five counts of criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.