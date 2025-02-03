Office of Inspector General releases preliminary report on police shooting that killed man in New Haven

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the police shooting in New Haven last week that killed a man who authorities said shot two West Haven police officers and the preliminary report was released on Monday.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, members of the West Haven Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force went to an apartment on Grand Avenue in New Haven with a search warrant for a drug investigation, police said.

According to the initial police reports, police found a woman when they went inside and then 35-year-old Aaron Freeman fired at the officers from a first-floor bedroom moments later, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

One of the gunshots hit West Haven police officer Robert Rappa in the calf.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Martin Scanlon, a Waterbury police officer assigned to the DEA Task Force, pursued Freeman and took cover in the stairwell leading to the second floor, he and Freeman exchanged gunfire, then the shooting from the bedroom stopped, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

The officers who were at the scene then waited for the West Haven Police Department Special Response Team to arrive with safety shields and go into the apartment.

When West Haven Police Sergeant Joseph Riehl, a member of the Special Response Team, went toward Freeman’s bedroom, a bullet Freemen shot through the bedroom wall hit Riehl’s upper leg and Riehl returned fire, according to the Inspector General’s preliminary report.

The report said the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad found a firearm near Freeman’s body.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that Freeman’s death was a homicide and he died of gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

Waterbury police issued a statement soon after the Office of teh Inspector General report was released.

"We are thankful that Detective Scanlon was unharmed and wish the injured officers a full and swift recovery from this extremely dangerous situation. The Waterbury Police Department is fully cooperating with the Connecticut Office of Inspector General’s investigation to ensure a thorough and transparent review of the circumstances," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in a statement.

The Office of the Inspector General has released video from the police body cameras.

Part of the video from Officer Rappa’s body-worn camera is posted here.

Part of another task force officer's body-worn recording is here.

Parts of Scanlon’s body-worn recorings are posted here, as well as here and here.

Video from Riehl’s body-worn camera is online here.