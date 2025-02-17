Office of the Inspector General releases videos after Waterbury police office is shot in leg while investigating case

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a Waterbury police detective was shot in the thigh while investigating attempted carjackings in Waterbury last week and fired back but did not hit the suspect, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on Clairmont Street on Thursday night.

The Office of the Inspector General said Waterbury police received a report of three masked men with a gun trying to steal a vehicle on Waterville Street around 8:30 p.m. The victim was able to drive away and the suspects were in a white Ford Explorer or Expedition, according to the report.

Around 8:50 p.m., Waterbury Police received another complaint of an attempted carjacking on Chase Avenue.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The person who contacted them said someone in a white Ford Explorer pointed a gun him and stole his car keys, according to the Office of the Inspector General report.

Detective Ronald Sackett, of the Waterbury Police Department, and a sergeant responded to America Street to investigate a report that a car alarm was going off and three people were trying to break into a vehicle.

When they got to the scene, they saw a white Ford Explorer and someone told them the subjects ran toward Clairmont Street.

As Detective Sackett turned the corner to the back of the home, Arian Perez-Feliciano, who was armed with a firearm equipped with a laser sight, came from the corner of the house and fired multiple rounds at Sackett, striking him in the leg and Sackett returned fire, but did not hit Perez-Feliciano, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Sackett was taken to Waterbury Hospital, treated for a gunshot wound to his upper leg and he and was released on Friday.

Police arrested 20-year-old Perez-Feliciano near the scene and he was charged with attempted murder, assault on a police officer and additional charges.

The Office of the Inspector General has released video from Sackett’s body-worn camera. Warning, you hear the gunshots as well as strong language.

They also released frame-by-frame video here.

The office has also released doorbell camera from a nearby residence.

The investigation is continuing.