Officer assaulted, injured while investigating street takeover in Milford

An officer is recovering after police said he was assaulted while investigating a street takeover in Milford over the weekend.

Police responded to the Stop & Shop parking lot on Bridgeport Avenue on Saturday after getting a report of a street takeover.

Investigators said the parking lot had several vehicles and over 100 spectators in it.

While the officer was investigating, authorities said he went to check on a small fire from fireworks and M-80s being set off.

During the check, police said the officer was surrounded and was hit and punched. He also reportedly had an unknown object thrown at his head.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. He has since been released and is currently out of work while he recovers.

According to police, fireworks and M-80s were also set off at the officer's police car. The vehicle was also hit and jumped on. Minor damage was reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are still working to identify people who were at the street takeover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master-Sergeant Douglass Youd at (203) 783-4728 or (203) 878-6551.