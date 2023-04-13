Officer Hurt While Responding to Triple Shooting During Large Gathering at Seaside Park

A police officer was injured while responding to a shooting at Seaside Park in Bridgeport that left at least three people injured Thursday night.

Bridgeport Police said they were called to the area at about 6 p.m. for a reported shots fired incident after a large group of about 200 people gathered for an unauthorized music event.

Adults and children were both present at the event. Responding officers immediately found two people with gunshot wounds. Additional crews were called in and a third gunshot victim was found near the park's West Beach entrance.

Two women and one man in their 20s were shot and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say a fourth person may have been shot near the bathhouse. Authorities arrested one person in the area and recovered a firearm.

Authorities found a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle and engaged them in pursuit.

During the chase, police said the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Columbia Street. The driver was arrested and another gun was recovered, according to police. A third suspect was also taken into custody, according to authorities.

A police officer that followed the suspect vehicle was injured, but people say they're expected to be okay.

The police department said charges for the three people arrested will be announced soon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 203-576-TIPS. The investigation remains active and ongoing.