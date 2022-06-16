South Windsor

Officer in Cruiser Hit Pole in South Windsor: Police

A police officer was involved in a crash in South Windsor early Thursday morning and the cruiser hit a pole, police said.

The officer crashed on Ellington Road at Chapel Road around 3:15 a.m. and is OK, but was taken to Hartford Hospital for observation.

Police said the officer was not on the way to a call and the cruiser was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Ellington Road was closed from Chapel Road from the south and just south of Pleasant Valley School from the north, but the school will not be impacted because it is accessible, police said.

It is now open for one-way traffic.

Power was knocked out to the area for a while and a few residences are affected.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The road will be impacted for a while.

