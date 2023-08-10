Officer injured after car rams into police cruiser in Naugatuck

An officer is injured after a car hit their police cruiser from behind during traffic in Naugatuck Thursday afternoon.

The police department said the officer, who was in a marked cruiser, was struck from behind by another vehicle while they were stopped in northbound traffic.

The officer is being treated for minor injuries and the other driver refused medical treatment, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The accident remains under investigation.