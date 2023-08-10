Naugatuck

Officer injured after car rams into police cruiser in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Department

An officer is injured after a car hit their police cruiser from behind during traffic in Naugatuck Thursday afternoon.

The police department said the officer, who was in a marked cruiser, was struck from behind by another vehicle while they were stopped in northbound traffic.

The officer is being treated for minor injuries and the other driver refused medical treatment, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The accident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us