Manchester

Officer-involved shooting in Manchester under investigation

An officer-involved shooting in Manchester is under investigation.

Police were called to North Main Street around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a domestic dispute.

The first officer to arrive on scene heard a man and woman yelling.

When the officer made contact with them, investigators said there was a confrontation between the man and the officer. The officer then shot their gun and hit the man.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The Office of the Inspector General is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Manchester
