Officer pulls person from burning car in Wethersfield

A police officer pulled a person from a burning car after a crash in Wethersfield early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Berlin Turnpike and Pawtucket Avenue around 12:10 a.m. and found an Infiniti Q70 on fire with the driver trapped inside, according to police. An officer broke the window and pulled the driver to safety.

The other vehicle involved was an Audi Q8.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

They determined that the Infiniti was going north on the Berlin Turnpike and the Audi was heading south when the driver tried to turn onto Pawtucket Avenue and the driver of the Infiniti disregarded the traffic signal and hit the Audi, police said.

They issued the driver of the Infiniti an infraction for traveling unreasonably fast and failure to obey control signal, police said.