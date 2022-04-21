Officer Standing in Front of Cruiser Struck in Norwalk

A Norwalk police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash that injured a police officer who was standing in front of a cruiser.

Police said a Norwalk police officer was responding to a scene after a driver hit a tree on the Norwalk green and fled.

While police were investigating, another car hit two police cruisers, moving them, and an officer who was standing in front of a cruiser was struck.

(1/2) on 4/20 at 1:01 NPD Ofc responded to car vs tree on Norwalk green where operator fled. While investigating another car struck 2 police cruisers, moving them. An Ofc standing in front of cruiser was struck. Striking vehicle sustained heavy damage. @Norwalk_CT pic.twitter.com/v9DoAP7Chz — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) April 21, 2022

The vehicle that hit the cruisers sustained heavy damage, police said.

The officer and driver were transported to Norwalk Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating.