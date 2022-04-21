Norwalk Police

Officer Standing in Front of Cruiser Struck in Norwalk

A Norwalk police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash that injured a police officer who was standing in front of a cruiser.

Police said a Norwalk police officer was responding to a scene after a driver hit a tree on the Norwalk green and fled.

While police were investigating, another car hit two police cruisers, moving them, and an officer who was standing in front of a cruiser was struck.

The vehicle that hit the cruisers sustained heavy damage, police said.

The officer and driver were transported to Norwalk Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating.

