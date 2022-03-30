Officers Arrest New Fairfield Man With Loaded Firearm on School Grounds in Danbury

A New Fairfield man was arrested on Wednesday after carrying a firearm while intoxicated on school grounds in Danbury, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials from the Meeting House Hill School were alerted to an adult male smoking on school property, and the school resource officer responded to the scene.

Officials said the man is 55-years- old, and was found with a loaded firearm on school property while also under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to Danbury hospital and processed by police officers.

The firearm was seized and his permit was revoked, according to a press release.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Authorities said school officials were immediately notified and students and staff were not in immediate danger at any time.