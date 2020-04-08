Officers in Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Manchester Identified

The Tolland State Attorney's Office has released the names of four officers involved in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jose Soto in Manchester last week.

Sergeant Shawn Krom of the Manchester Police Department, Officer David Williams of the Manchester Police Department, Officer Shane Murphy of the Wethersfield Police Department and Officer Matthew Alexander of the Enfield Police Department fired their weapons at the scene of the incident, according to the State Attorney's Office.

All officers involved in the shooting have been a part of their departments for at least six years and are members of the Capitol Region Emergency Service Team (CREST).

One or more of the Manchester Police Department cars at the scene were equipped with a dashboard camera that could have captured part of this incident, according to the Tolland State Attorney's Office. The video footage captured at the scene is currently under investigation.

Parole officers went to a home on Oak Street around 7:30 p.m. on April 2 to take Jose Soto, 27, into custody for a violation of parole stemming from his conviction on first-degree robbery charges, according to Tolland state's attorney Matthew Gedansky.

When the parole officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect's mother and heard a man yelling from inside the home that he would start shooting if they came after him, according to Manchester police.

Soto then barricaded himself in the basement, police said.

CREST was called in to assist during the incident.

The officers spoke with Soto by phone and he eventually agreed to come out of the house.

At that point, a confrontation occurred and four officers with the CREST team fired their weapons at Soto, Gedansky said.

Soto was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died.

CREST is a regional SWAT team made up of officers from the Coventry, Cromwell, East Windsor, Enfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, Rocky Hill, South Windsor, Vernon, Wethersfield and the University of Connecticut police departments.