Police are responding to a possible assault with a hammer in Bridgeport.

Police said officers are responding to the 300 block of Summit Street to investigate an assault with a dangerous weapon and the preliminary report is that a person was assaulted with a hammer.

BPD responding to the 300th block of Summit St regarding an assault with a dangerous weapon. Preliminary report of a party assaulted with a hammer. NFI on victim's injuries at this time. AMR onscene. pic.twitter.com/KfTX181yzB — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) July 28, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.