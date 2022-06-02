Officers Participate in 36th Annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut

Residents were excited as the 36th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut arrived in Blue Black Square in West Hartford.

The event first started on June 1, and will end on Friday, June 3 at Fairfield University.

NBC Connecticut was told about 1,500 active and retired officers from more than 90 departments are participating in this statewide event.

Law enforcement officers are running through their towns and passing the torch, with its "Flame of Hope," at each town line.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Torch Run aims to promote awareness of Special Olympics, support the organizations year-round sports and health programs and inspire inclusion for people of all abilities in communities statewide, according to Special Olympics Connecticut.

"It makes me feel so proud that they are out here supporting us and they are behind our backs which is really good," Nick Sinacori, a Special Olympics athlete, said.

NBC Connecticut

“It’s a great feeling. It makes you realize how great it is to get up everyday and be able to do what we do and what we can do for our athletes in the support and awareness we raise for them. It’s such an awesome experience," Torch Run Co-Director Tom Madera said.

NBC Connecticut's Snow Monster made an appearance today. NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud sponsors of the event. NBC Connecticut's Heidi Voight also joined the runners through Canton.

The Torch Run will culminate with the traditional Final Leg during the Opening Ceremony for the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games, a sports competition at Fairfield University.

The opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on the Special Olympics Connecticut's Facebook Page at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, you can email specialolympicsct@soct.org.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud sponsors.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.