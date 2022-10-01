Northford

Officers Work to Free Kitten Trapped in Vehicle's Engine in Northford

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

It's a story that will leave you feel-ine good.

A local Northford resident had reached out to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter late Saturday morning when they heard the sound of meows as they were getting into their Lincoln, but it wasn't coming from the vehicle's cabin.

Animal control officers found that the meowing was emitting from under the hood, specifically in the engine, where they found a kitten struggling to get out of the engine.

By using their melodic voices, the officers were able to coerce the kitten to maneuver just so in order to free them.

Officers appropriately named the kitten Lincoln, due to his taste for luxury vehicles.

Lincoln will be put up for adoption after he is checked out by a veterinarian.

