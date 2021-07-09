Tropical Storm Elsa

Officials Advise Against Swimming in Certain Areas After Sewage Discharges

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state Department of Public Health are advising the public not to swim in or have recreational contact with water in some areas after the heavy rains and flooding during Tropical Storm Elsa may have caused contamination.

The notice advises the public to avoid any recreational contact for the next 48 hours in the Quinnipiac River, in urbanized areas, and anywhere close to Bridgeport, Hartford, Wallingford, Norwalk, Norwich, and the greater New Haven area, saying that the areas have seen discharges of untreated sewage.

Flood warnings were still in effect Friday night after the heavy rains.

DEEP noted that the known discharges are not near any of the state shoreline beaches and that those state parks remain open. The agency does routinely test the water in those areas.

Meriden Police issued a warning to avoid the downtown area after flooding forced road closures Friday.

Tropical Storm Elsa
