Police and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials found and rescued a 4-foot long alligator in Guilford.

The Guilford Police Department said the alligator, named Stella, was transferred to an aquarium where she will "live her best alligator life."

Stella didn't put up much of a fight when officials recued her.

Police reiterated that alligators are a prohibited pet by Connecticut state law. For a list of other animals not allowed as pets in the state, click here.