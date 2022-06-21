Candlewood Lake

Officials Identify Body Recovered from Candlewood Lake

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the body that was pulled from Candlewood Lake last week.

DEEP officials said the body of 24-year-old Larry Kwokpo Chan, of Bristol, was recovered by the State Police Dive Team on Thursday, June 16.

On Sunday, May 29, the man did not resurface after going into the water. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

The investigation remains open pending a final report from the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Candlewood Lake
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us