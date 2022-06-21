Officials Identify Body Recovered from Candlewood Lake

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the body that was pulled from Candlewood Lake last week.

DEEP officials said the body of 24-year-old Larry Kwokpo Chan, of Bristol, was recovered by the State Police Dive Team on Thursday, June 16.

On Sunday, May 29, the man did not resurface after going into the water. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

The investigation remains open pending a final report from the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.