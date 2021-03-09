Officials Identify Man Who Died in Washington Depot Fire

A 58-year-old man died after a fire in Washington Depot last month and officials said the office of the chief medical examiner ruled his death accidental due to smoke inhalation.

Officials have identified the man who died after a fire on Blackville Road on Feb. 27 as Gene Tompkins and said he lived at the same address.

The fire started inside a barn on the property.

Investigators said they were not able to identify the ignition source that caused the fire, but there is no indication that the fire was intentionally set or that there was a criminal aspect.