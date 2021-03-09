Washington Depot

Officials Identify Man Who Died in Washington Depot Fire

Ambulance-Connecticut-Generic
NBC Connecticut

A 58-year-old man died after a fire in Washington Depot last month and officials said the office of the chief medical examiner ruled his death accidental due to smoke inhalation.

Officials have identified the man who died after a fire on Blackville Road on Feb. 27 as Gene Tompkins and said he lived at the same address.

The fire started inside a barn on the property.

Local

bears 45 mins ago

Warmer Weather Will Bring Bears Out of Hibernation

New London 1 hour ago

New London Mom Charged With Murder of Son Recently Contacted DCF

Investigators said they were not able to identify the ignition source that caused the fire, but there is no indication that the fire was intentionally set or that there was a criminal aspect. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Washington Depot
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us