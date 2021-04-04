Officials Investigate After Body Found at Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford

Environmental Conservation Police are investigating an untimely death at Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford.

Officials said they responded to a report of a missing hiker in the state park. The hiker was last seen by those he was hiking with from an overlook in the park.

The man was later found dead in Lake Lillinonah, according to officials.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police, New Milford Police, the Water Witch Fire Company of New Milford, and Newtown Underwater Search responded to the scene.