Officials Investigate Bomb Threat in Plainfield

Officials are investigating after a bomb threat in Plainfield Friday night.

Police said they received a bomb threat from an unknown number directed towards an address on Pickett Road in Central Village at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Crews responded to the scene and closed the surrounding roadways, along with evacuating the property where the threat was directed, police said.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene. They conducted a search of the property and no threat was detected.

The incident remains under investigation.

