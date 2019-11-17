Officials Investigate Cause of Norwich House Fire

The cause of a fire at a home in the Yantic section of Norwich on Sunday is under investigation.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the roof of a home on Otrobando Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters were at the scene spraying water onto the home for more than an hour. Officials said the fire was very labor-intensive and progressed rapidly due to the balloon frame structure of the building.

A few pets died in the fire, however firefighters said they were able to retrieve a few snakes, cats and dogs from the building.

Officials said they accounted for a woman who may have been inside at the time of the fire but are unsure if she actually was at this time.

One firefighter was injured but was checked out and is expected to be OK, according to Yantic Fire Deputy Chief Bernard Herz.

There is no word on what may have started the fire or the extent of damages.