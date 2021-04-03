Bridgeport

Officials Investigate Fire at Barber Shop in Bridgeport

bridgeport fire truck
NBCConnecticut.com

Officials are investigating after a fire at a barber shop on Madison Avenue in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon.

Crews said the fire was reported at Turning Heads Barbershop at 1180 Madison Ave. at approximately 12:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said everyone inside the barber shop had already made their way outside safely.

A second alarm was struck for additional personnel, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and United Illuminating was called to secure power to the building.

The Fire Marshal's Division is investigating.

