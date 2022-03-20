Officials Investigate Incident on Playground at Manchester School

Police are investigating an incident that happened on the new construction site of a playground at Odyssey Community School in Manchester.

The school said that a member of the playground construction team tried to move students away from the playground area while he was putting up caution tape. This was done in an effort to keep students safe, the construction worker told officials.

School officials said the worker is not employed by the school and he's been removed from the job and won't return.

The worker said his only intent was to protect the students and no one was injured, according to the school.

An internal investigation is underway at the school and the police department is also investigating.

"Although this incident did not involve an Odyssey employee, we will review supervision protocols and safety measures with all employees who supervise students on the playground so as to ensure student safety and that no student comes near the construction area at any time for any reason," the school said in a statement.

"Please understand that our first and highest priority is the care and protection of all our students," the statement continued.