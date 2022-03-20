Manchester

Officials Investigate Incident on Playground at Manchester School

Police are investigating an incident that happened on the new construction site of a playground at Odyssey Community School in Manchester.

The school said that a member of the playground construction team tried to move students away from the playground area while he was putting up caution tape. This was done in an effort to keep students safe, the construction worker told officials.

School officials said the worker is not employed by the school and he's been removed from the job and won't return.

The worker said his only intent was to protect the students and no one was injured, according to the school.

An internal investigation is underway at the school and the police department is also investigating.

"Although this incident did not involve an Odyssey employee, we will review supervision protocols and safety measures with all employees who supervise students on the playground so as to ensure student safety and that no student comes near the construction area at any time for any reason," the school said in a statement.

Stay informed about what's happening in Connecticut. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

silver alert 1 hour ago

Search Continues for 75-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Missing Out of Portland

mount southington 4 hours ago

Skiers, Snowboarders Enjoy Last Day of the Season at Mount Southington

"Please understand that our first and highest priority is the care and protection of all our students," the statement continued.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterinvestigationPlaygroundodyssey community school
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us