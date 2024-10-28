Fires

Officials are monitoring over 50 brush fires burning across the state, DEEP says

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they are monitoring over 50 brush fires that are burning amid dry conditions across Connecticut.

State officials are urging the public to avoid open flames outside because any fire that starts could spread quickly.

"Each and every one of those embers that you think is out, that could spread," Gov. Ned Lamont said during a news conference Monday.

One firefighter has died and two others were injured while battling the Hawthorne Fire, which is continuing to burn for an eighth day. 120 acres have already burned.

The Connecticut National Guard was called in to conduct aerial drops of water at that fire. It's the first time since 1995 that they've done this. So far, 340,000 gallons of water have been dropped.

A brush fire also broke out in East Lyme Monday. It burned five to six acres, and crews are still working to put out hotspots.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said they are keeping a close eye on fires in Canaan and Oxford, as well.

"Until we get a soaking rain, we consider all of these fires across the state ones we need to be managed," Dykes said. "Think about the first responders, think about your neighbors and the ways you can help keep everyone safe."

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency last week due to the critical fire conditions statewide.

A statewide burn ban was instituted over the weekend. DEEP officials said you should contact your local municipality to see if there is a town-wide burn ban, too.

Anyone that sees a fire burning is urged to call 911.

