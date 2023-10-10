Officials put focus on safety here in Conn. as violence in Israel continues

Rallies and gatherings following the attacks in Israel have local law enforcement agencies and organizations on the lookout for an increase in hate and antisemitism.

The Connecticut office of the Connecticut Defamation League says that historically when there are acts of violence in the Middle East, there is an increase here in the United States of anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes.

“Anecdotally I can already say that in Connecticut, ADL has already received an increase in antisemitic incidents,” said Stacey Sobel with the CT ADL.

Last year was a historic high for antisemitic incidents in Connecticut. From 2021 to 2022, Connecticut reported an increase of 100% in antisemitic incidents and we are already outpacing last year's numbers in 2023, according to the ADL.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We are tracking hate incidents at an increased rate since last year,” Sobel said.

Sobel makes clear hate has no place in Connecticut, and they are monitoring incidents in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Israel closely. Nationally, the ADL estimates an increase of 400% in online hate speech.

“ADL has been in very close contact with law enforcement and [the] FBI and are ensuring the Jewish community and all communities including mosques, are safe, there is increased security.”

Local law enforcement agencies, like the Hartford Police Department, issued a statement regarding safety for all residents.

“The Hartford Police Department mourns with those who have lost loved ones in the Middle East over the weekend. Our dedicated faith-based officers and Community Outreach Team will be coordinating extra patrols and providing increased attention to our Jewish and Muslim places of worship to enhance the safety of all.”

The Hartford Police Department said they have not received any threats related to the ongoing crisis in Israel. But local Jewish centers like the Chabad Jewish Center in Glastonbury understand they must be alert.

“There is never a 100% guarantee, but we have to be prudent, not out of fear but out of prudence, but make sure we stay safe,” said Yosef Wolvovsky of the Chabad Jewish Center.

He said as the days go by, his emotions are moving from anger and despair to resolve and unity as images continue to come out of Israel. He is calling for all residents to speak up against antisemitism and hate in all forms, calling it a battle between good and evil.

“I really think that good people, this is a moment to choose, not just in our hearts, but in our voices and in our behavior that this is a time to step up,” Wolvovsky said.