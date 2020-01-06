Officials Release Body Cam Footage From Deadly Ansonia Police Shooting

Connecticut State Police have released body camera footage from a police-involved shooting in Ansonia earlier this month.

Police shot and killed 30-year-old Michael Gregory after what started as a domestic incident on January 2.

According to Ansonia police, the situation started when a woman arrived at the police department that morning and said her boyfriend, who had become physically aggressive, was violating a protective order.

Officers responded to the home at 81 Myrtle Avenue to speak to Gregory and take him into custody for violating the protective order and they found him with a knife.

An officer at the scene fired at least one gunshot and struck Gregory, police said. He died of his injuries.

The video released Monday is from three separate body-worn cameras from the officers involved in the incident - Patrol Sergeant Christopher Flynn, Officer Brendon Nelson and Officer Wojciech Podgorski.

The video starts with the officers knocking on the door of a home, trying to speak with the man inside. When Gregory does not open the door, officers eventually enter and try to talk to Gregory. In the video, Gregory is seen holding a knife and telling officers repeatedly “You’re gonna have to shoot me.”

Officers tell him to put the knife down, but he refuses. The video then shows officers kick in doors to reach Gregory and use a stun gun on him. In the video, Gregory keeps moving despite the stun gun and runs toward officers with the knife, at which point at least one officer fired his gun.

The Connecticut State Police - Western District Major Crime Squad unit and Danbury State’s Attorney’s Office were called in to investigate.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Myrtle Avenue is the same street where the mother of a missing baby, Vanessa Morales, was found dead in their home on Dec. 2, but police said this case is not connected to that one.

Vanessa Morales is still missing and an Amber Alert is in effect for information on her.

Anyone with information on where Vanessa is can call the FBI at 203-503-5555, the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.whereabouts.