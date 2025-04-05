Ansonia

Officials release new age-enhanced photo of Vanessa Morales, girl missing since 2019

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Ansonia police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have released an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa Morales, a child who has been missing since December 2019 when her mother was found dead in their home.

Vanessa Morales was 1 year old at the time of her disappearance. She is now almost 6 years old.

Ansonia officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 2, 2019 after 43-year-old Christine Holloway did not show up for work and her family had not heard from her. Officers found Holloway dead and no sign of 1-year-old Vanessa.

An Amber Alert was issued for Vanessa, but she was never found.

Jose Morales, Vanessa's father, will go on trial in March to face a murder charge as the search for the child continues.

Morales has been charged with the murder of Holloway as well as tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty.

Police said Morales was the last known person to be seen with Vanessa.

Jury selection took place in February and the trial is expected to start on Monday, April 7.

