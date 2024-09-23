Officials release video of fatal shooting involving multiple police officers in West Haven

The Office of the Inspector General has released video that shows multiple police officers firing shots at a suspect and killing him in West Haven. The shooting happened on Thursday.

Three officers fired shots during an investigation at the Splash Car Wash on the West Haven-New Haven line. The suspect, who is a 36-year-old man, later died, police said.

State police said the New Haven Violent Crime Task Force was at the scene conducting an investigation when a person pulled out a gun and fired.

Body camera video of the altercation appears to show Jebrell Conley firing a gun and shattering his car's front driver side window. That's when three New Haven Police Department Violent Crime Task Force officers fired back at Conley.

The three officers involved are Connecticut State Police Sergeant Colin Richter, New Haven Police Sergeant Francisco Sanchez and New Haven Police Officer Michael Valente, according to the Inspector General's Office.

All of the officers involved were wearing body camera video that recorded the incident. Separate civilian video was also released.

Both New Haven police officers Sanchez and Valente are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Sanchez has been an officer with the New Haven Police Department for 12 years and Valente has been with the department for 11 years, respectively.

Police said Conley had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on federal robbery and firearm charges. A license plate reader hit for his vehicle showed him at the car wash in the vacuum bay area, authorities said.

Task Force officers saw Conley standing outside of his car and tried to block him in using their vehicles. When Conley spotted officers, he got in his car and appeared to fire a gun, according to officials.

Conley was shot several times before falling out of his car and onto the ground. The Inspector General's Office said officers then tried to provide medical aid. He was ultimately taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said they recovered a handgun with a high capacity magazine from the area where Conley had fallen from his vehicle. An inspection of the gun suggests that it had jammed after firing one round, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined that Conley died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper right extremity. They ruled his death a homicide.

You can read the full preliminary report from the Office of the Inspector General below.